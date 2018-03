Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The best spatula is made of 100% silicone, and the best flipper is no different. This $12 flipper is $3 less than usual, can withstand heat up to 550 degrees, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done. Plus, today’s deal isn’t on an insane color like magenta or teal, but classic black.