While most mechanical gaming keyboards look like props from a Transformers movie, Logitech’s G610 would look right at home in a nondescript office, and Amazon’s offering up the red switch models for an all-time low $60 today, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any keyboard with genuine Cherry MX key switches.

Despite the nondescript look, the G610 still includes per-key customizable backlighting and programmable macros, so you should be able to get a lot out of it.



Can’t remember what a red switch is? Lifehacker has a great explainer.