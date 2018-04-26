Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Lictin rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code XTA3ZJP8 at checkout to save a few bucks.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Ingenious Dish Rack Rolls Up When You Don't Need It
Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Lictin rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code XTA3ZJP8 at checkout to save a few bucks.