Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The price on this 4.4-star rated scale weighs in at just $23 today, the best we’ve ever seen. Not only does it display weight, it also tell you your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, hydration, and bone density, which is very impressive for a scale at this price point.