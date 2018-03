Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

With 650 American Test Kitchen-developed recipes, The Complete Cooking For Two Cookbook will surely add a little variety to your meals, and won’t stick you with days and days of leftovers like with larger recipes.

It has a very impressive 4.7-star rating and almost 1,000 reviews. Today’s price of $18 on the paperback version is a good $6 - $8 less than usual, and it would also make a nice wedding or house warming gift.