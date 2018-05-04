At its all-time-low price, this highly-rated Breville Nepresso Creatista Plus is just $360 today, down from its usual $450+. Shane tried it out and loved it:

Beyond Breville’s legendary design, build quality, and user interface improvements, what sets the Creatista apart is the milk steamer, which borrows almost everything from Breville’s $2500 Oracle Touch.

The Creatista’s steam wand lives up to the Nespresso pedigree: the product it produces is great, and far better than you’d expect from an automatic machine that uses pods. If you love espresso as a drink but not as a hobby, you can’t go wrong with this.

Yes, $360 is still a significant amount of money, but this machine makes lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, and all those fancy drinks coffee shop charge $5+ for, so if you use it enough, it might actually save you a little money in the long run.