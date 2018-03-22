Bears vs Babies: A Card Game | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Erica Offutt

You know the guy that makes The Oatmeal webcomic? He does card games too, and this family-friendly card game is cheaper than ever.

Bears vs. Babies is probably worth $20 just for the furry box, but once you open it up, you’ll find a monster-building game that you can get through in just 20 minutes.