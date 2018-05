Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably high settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 on Amazon today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s a very good deal for this era of crypto-inflated GPU prices.