Vogek XXL Mouse Pad With Phone Stands | $15 | Amazon | Promo code VOGEK136
We’ve seen other oversized mouse pads before, but I have to say, built-in leather kickstands for your phone are a pretty unique touch. They fold flat into the mat when you don’t need them too, so your mouse can glide unabated. Use promo code VOGEK136 to get it for $15.