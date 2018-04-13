Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aukey took all the best features of modern LED desk lamps, and turned them into a floor lamp that can light up an entire room.



The gooseneck lamp’s built-in LED array puts out 1000 lumens with only 12W of power, which is brighter than a 60W incandescent bulb. At the press of a button, you can also toggle between three different color temperatures, which can be a boon to your productivity, or help you get to sleep at night. And best of all, you can turn a knob to choose from 20 different brightness settings.

Get it for $58 today with promo code KINJAFL5, which will save you $12.