This 256GB flash drive has a retractable USB-C connector on one end for your newer devices, and a retractable standard USB port on the other for older computers. It’s going to be a long time until USB-C completely supplants the older connector, so you’ll definitely get some use out of this thing. $65 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this capacity.