Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code KUV8HZXQ

Update: Looks like the promo code is dead, but you can grab this one instead with a $20 off coupon for all weights.

Whether you’re stuck on what to get your partner for Valentine’s Day, or the thought of the holiday makes your head hurt, you probably need a break. If you want to basically buy yourself a great gift, while giving it to someone else, you’re gonna want to check out an anxiety-relieving weighted blanket. This one is down to $127 with the code KUV8HZXQ, which is an all-time low. Just trust me on this one.