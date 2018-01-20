While most Nintendo Switch carrying cases are designed for people using the console in portable mode, this AmazonBasics case is large enough to carry the dock and cables as well, so you could set it up at your friend’s house, or in a hotel room. It’s been as low as $16 in the past, but $20 is $10 less than usual.
This Discounted Switch Carrying Case Can Hold Your Dock and Cables Too
