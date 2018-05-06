Most of the Sonicare deals we see are on the powerful Flexcare and the more budget-friendly Essense. But today, Amazon’s Gold Box is about keeping your pearly whites, uh, pearly white. Pick Up a Philips Sonicare Healthy White for $58, today only, and maybe impress your dentist at your next checkup.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Discounted Sonicare Doesn't Just Clean Your Teeth, It Whitens Them
Most of the Sonicare deals we see are on the powerful Flexcare and the more budget-friendly Essense. But today, Amazon’s Gold Box is about keeping your pearly whites, uh, pearly white. Pick Up a Philips Sonicare Healthy White for $58, today only, and maybe impress your dentist at your next checkup.