Zojirushi Induction Heating Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer | $361 | Amazon

If you cook rice regularly, you should look into getting a better rice cooker. This highly-rated Zojirushi model is down to the best price we’ve seen in a year and includes an induction heating pressure system, which cooks rice more evenly than traditional methods.

You may be thinking that $361 is a big chunk of change to spend on a rice cooker, and it is. But, when you learn more about how this machine uses fuzzy logic to cook your rice precisely and perfectly every time, it makes more sense.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This larger model can cook up to 1.8 liters of rice at a time and has a killer 4.5-star rating, so grab this rare discount while the sale is still cooking.