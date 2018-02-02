While the Razer Abyssus V2 doesn’t have all the whiz-bang features of some other gaming mice, it’s designed to be comfortable for both left and right handed gamers, whether they use claw, palm, or fingertip grips. Because it’s Razer, it also has an excellent 5,000 DPI sensor with on-the-fly switching too. Today’s $39 deal is an all-time low on Amazon, and about $10 less than usual.

