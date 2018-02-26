4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with this 200GB microSD card from SanDisk, now down to $63. That’s not the best price we’ve seen—it was briefly available for $50 around Black Friday—but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed this year.
This Discounted MicroSD Card Could Hold a Whole Lot of Switch Games
4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with this 200GB microSD card from SanDisk, now down to $63. That’s not the best price we’ve seen—it was briefly available for $50 around Black Friday—but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed this year.