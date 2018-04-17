Photo: Amazon

The vast majority of USB-C Power Delivery-capable battery packs top out at 30W of output, which is great for a 12" MacBook or a Nintendo Switch, but is a little underpowered for, say, a MacBook Pro.



But this 19,200mAh pack from Jackery though boosts the USB-C port to 45W, which should keep your high-draw devices humming even if you’re working on processor-intensive tasks. That USB-C port works both ways, too, so it can recharge at a speedy 45W if you have a powerful-enough wall charger. At $60, it’s very well priced for this space, and even includes an LCD screen that shows you the actual percentage of battery remaining, rather than, like, a series of dots or whatever other batteries use.

Today’s price is $20 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.