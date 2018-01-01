David Archy Modal Underwear Sale | Amazon

You know those MeUndies ads that pop up between the baby announcements and Russian troll news sites on your Facebook feed? People love that underwear so much because it’s made out of soft, moisture wicking modal fabric that feels really good down there.



But you don’t need to pay MeUndies prices to treat your nether regions better in 2018; this discounted modal underwear from David Archy is made of the same stuff for a fraction of the cost. Prices vary a bit based on the style, but you’re generally looking in the neighborhood of $5 per pair with this sale, plus Prime shipping.

I haven’t tried this particular David Archy style, but I have a few pairs of their ExOfficio-like performance boxer briefs, and they’re honestly like 99% as good as the real thing.