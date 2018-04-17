Graphic: Shep McAllister

LED desk lamps with USB charging ports are so 2017 - it’s all about Qi pads now. This lamp from Aukey doesn’t have adjustable color temperature (it’s tuned to daylight, which is great for productivity, but less great for winding down at night), but its base doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone, which more than justifies its $34 price tag today with promo code AUKEYT36.

