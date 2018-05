Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are Bluetooth speakers, and then there are speakers with Bluetooth. This is the latter.



While its dual 3W drivers aren’t all that impressive on paper, its 15W subwoofer certainly is. And unlike most portable speakers, this one includes two microphone inputs (one mic is included) and dials to adjust your bass and microphone volume. Get it for $45 with promo code FORMOM17.