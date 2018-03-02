We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one. Get it for an all-time low $72 today with promo code ABCD3366.