If you saw this backpack on the street, you probably wouldn’t have any idea that it’s actually an insulated cooler.



The Igloo Daytripper, in addition to dry pockets for your phone and keys, is mostly comprised of a large, insulated compartment for drinks, snacks, and ice, so you can pack a picnic for places where regular coolers are too cumbersome to bring. Shane has tried one out, and came away impressed.

$60 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so grab it and you’ll have an excuse to go for a picnic.