RAVPower 2-Coil Qi Charging Stand | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINAPC682
Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $18 Qi charging stand includes two charging coils. Why does that matter? It means it’ll work whether your phone is in portrait or landscape mode, so you can use it while you’re watching a video, or with an alarm clock app that works best in landscape. Just use promo code KINAPC682 at checkout to get the deal.