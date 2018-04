Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This gadget stand is made of aluminum, can hold your device at any angle, and is only $9 with promo code Gizmodo8. It’ll work with phones, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch, so what are you still doing here?