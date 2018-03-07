Graphic: Shep McAllister

This miniature surge protector and USB charging hub accomplishes something all too rare for this sort of product: It gets out of the way. Its AC prongs and its AC outlet rotate independently of each other, meaning the surge protector itself and whatever you choose to plug into it can be arranged in whatever fashion makes the most sense.

That makes it ideal for hotel rooms, which often give you a single nightstand outlet with about an inch of clearance. Promo code 686KINJA knocks the price down to $9 today.

