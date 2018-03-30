There are probably thousands of Apple Watch charging stands out there, but basically every one I’ve seen shares the same problem: They slide all over your nightstand when you try to pull the watch off its magnetic charger, let alone if you bump it with your hand while you’re sleeping.



Aukey solved that problem in the most stupidly simple way: A suction cup. It’s a little thing, but you’ll appreciate it every night, and what’s $7 to someone who spent hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch?

Note: This doesn’t include any actual charging hardware: Like most Apple Watch charging stands, it’s basically just housing for the included charger.