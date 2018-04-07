It’s not from a brand you’ve probably heard of, but this gaming headset has solid reviews, 7.1 surround sound, and a 50% off coupon today with promo code SCORIA50. At just $25, it might be worth picking up.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset Is Just $25
It’s not from a brand you’ve probably heard of, but this gaming headset has solid reviews, 7.1 surround sound, and a 50% off coupon today with promo code SCORIA50. At just $25, it might be worth picking up.