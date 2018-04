Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

More Deals