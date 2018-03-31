Do you need a gaming mouse with a 16,000 DPI sensor, full RGB backlighting, onboard and cloud-saved custom profiles, and Omron switches rated for tup to 50 million clicks? Probably not. But the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition is only $60 today, an all-time low, so treat yourself.
This $60 Razer Mouse Is So Appealingly Overkill
