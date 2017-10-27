Update: Sold out

Rice cookers are obviously a good investment if you cook a lot of rice, but they have a lot of other uses as well, and you can get one for $56 today on Amazon, down from its usual $80.



Though that’s firmly in budget rice cooker territory, the Elechomes CR502 has some features you’d only expect to find in high end cookers, including fuzzy logic to automatically adjust the temperature and cooking time to get perfect rice, plus a ton of different presets for other types of cooking. You may not be familiar with the brand, but its reviews are great.

Just note that this is part of a Gold Box deal, which also includes a few other Elechomes gadgets. Just remember that these prices are only available today though, or until sold out.

