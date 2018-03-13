UtechSmart MMO Gaming Mouse | $29 | Amazon | Promo code venus2k8

This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $29 today with promo code venus2k8. That’s still a decent chunk of change, but it gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.

More Deals