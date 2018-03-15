Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen everything there was to see in the Bluetooth speaker world, but I was wrong. This $28 speaker from ZeroLemon can run for up to 72 (!!) hours on a charge thanks to its built-in 10,000mAh battery, and it can also share that battery love with your other devices via two USB charging ports.



So, $28 for a Bluetooth speaker and 10,000mAh battery pack combo. Pretty good deal, right? Well what if I told you the back of the speaker housed a solar panel to recharge the whole thing while you’re outside? It’s obviously not big enough to charge that battery quickly, but it can certainly extend the speaker’s runtime (not that it needs it), or get you a few extra hours of use out of your phone.

Just use promo code QZYC37WI at checkout to save $12 off its $40 list price.