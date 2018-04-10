Photo: Amazon

$28 mini drones aren’t unheard of these days, but it’s not often you see one that cheap that includes a camera and live FPV streaming over Wi-Fi.



In fairness, that camera only captures a paltry 640x480, but the fact that it can stream a live view to your phone (which snaps into a dock at the top of the controller) makes the whole thing easier to fly, and can help train you to fly a “real” camera drone from the likes of DJI. Plus, the entire drone folds up and fits into a compartment inside the controller, meaning you can throw it into a bag and take it with you anywhere.

Just note that today’s all-time low price is only available today, so don’t let it fly away.