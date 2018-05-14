Graphic: Shep McAllister

$26 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEPD01 at checkout to save.

