$26 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEPD01 at checkout to save.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This $26 USB-C Charger Can Power Your MacBook and Your Phone at the Same Time
$26 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEPD01 at checkout to save.