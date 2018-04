Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker might not look like anything special on the outside, but on the inside, it’s packing dual 8W drivers, which are far louder than the 5W or 6W drivers you’d find in most similar speakers. That does come at the expense of battery life, but eight hours is good enough for most use cases.



It’s normally priced at $50, and Aukey’s run a Lightning deal for $38, but with promo code KINJABS1, you can get it for just $26, easily an all-time low.