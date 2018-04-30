Graphic: Shep McAllister

Weighing in at only 7.3 pounds, this 25" Travelpro Maxlite 5 checked bag lets you pack 42.7 pounds of clothes, souvenirs, and anything else before incurring overweight baggage fees on most airlines. You could probably find a lighter duffel bag, but as far as spinner suitacases go, you’d be hard-pressed to find something lighter. Roll it into your collection for an all-time low $128 today.

