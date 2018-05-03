If you think it’s cool that you can buy a robot to vacuum your floors for $200 (after clipping the $30 coupon), how would you feel if I told you this one mopped too?



The ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro has all the accoutrements you’d expect from a mid-tier robotic vacuum, including a motorized brush roll, scheduling, and even Wi-Fi, plus one you wouldn’t: an optional mopping system. If you want to clean your hard floors, just clip on the mopping pad (it’s sort of like a Swiffer), add some water and/or cleaning solution to the reservoir, and go enjoy life while it does your chores for you.