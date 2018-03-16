Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under-desk headphone holders aren’t a new concept, but this one ingeniously incorporates a three-port USB charging hub between its two hooks. That makes a ton of sense wireless over-ears that you want to recharge, but it’s also a great way to charge phones and tablets without dedicating precious desk real estate to charging equipment. Just use promo code SXF4FMGE at checkout to get it for $20.

