Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Aukey 960 Lumen LED Flashlight, $19 with code 5UII9CEH

Update: Sold out

This might look like any other miniature LED flashlight at first glance, but at 960 lumens, it’s far brighter than just about any other flashlight of its size, and its built-in USB rechargeable battery is a luxury as well. Get it for $19 with promo code 5UII9CEH.