Image: Amazon

You’ll really be conserving storage space with this foldable digital kitchen scale. It unfolds into a tripod to hold a plate or bowl, displaying weight in pounds, grams, ounces, and milliliters, and then folds back up to a size small enough to fit in your utensil drawer. $19 is the best price we’ve seen in about 6 months, so if you’re in the market and have a smaller kitchen, this is a really cool product.