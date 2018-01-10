Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $16 with promo code KINJAE5L.
This $16 Pocket Knife Has a Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve
