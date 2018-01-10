RAVPower 5-in-1 Pocket Knife | $16 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAE5L

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $16 with promo code KINJAE5L.

