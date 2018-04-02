Aukey USB Car Charger with USB-C Power Delivery | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYPD9
USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $15 charger (with promo code AUKEYPD9). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.