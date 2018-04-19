We’re no strangers to HDTV bias lights around these parts, but this one’s pretty special. You get access to the full RGB spectrum, and can control it over Bluetooth with a free smartphone app, rather than a remote or inline control. It even has a microphone built in, so you can set it to pulse along with ambient music.
I’ve been testing a slightly different light strip from this company that uses the same app, and it really does work well. I wish I could connect it to HomeKit or Alexa, which is impossible since you control it over Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi, but it always connects quickly, and you get a ton of control over how the lights operate.
$14 would be a good price for any ~80" RGB bias light, so this one is an absolute steal. Just be sure to use code W2KORV9L at checkout to save.