Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re no strangers to HDTV bias lights around these parts, but this one’s pretty special. You get access to the full RGB spectrum, and can control it over Bluetooth with a free smartphone app, rather than a remote or inline control. It even has a microphone built in, so you can set it to pulse along with ambient music.



I’ve been testing a slightly different light strip from this company that uses the same app, and it really does work well. I wish I could connect it to HomeKit or Alexa, which is impossible since you control it over Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi, but it always connects quickly, and you get a ton of control over how the lights operate.

$14 would be a good price for any ~80" RGB bias light, so this one is an absolute steal. Just be sure to use code W2KORV9L at checkout to save.