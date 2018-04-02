3M Headlight Restoration Kit | $14 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this 3M headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Clip the 20% coupon to get it for $14.