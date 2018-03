Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Vacuum insulated bottles are nothing new. But, this new Thermos gets interesting when you consider the bottle’s leakproof silicone cap, which will trap in carbonation too.

With a 17 ounce capacity, this will hold about 1.5 La Croixs, so you can feed you ice-cold sparkling water (or beer, soda, etc.) addiction on the go. It normally sells for closer to $20, so today’s price should make you feel bubbly.