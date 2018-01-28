Accoutrements Horse Head Squirrel Feeder | $13 | Amazon

We finally found it. The best product on Amazon.



This is a horse head-shaped squirrel feeder that hangs from a tree branch. To get to the food, a squirrel has to stand on its back legs and put its head inside the horse, which the Amazon product description claims “causes much hilarity.” Understatement of the century, if you ask me.

$13 is on the low end of its usual price range, and kind of insane considering this product is clearly worth hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars.

It’s also one of my mom’s favorite Kinja Deals of last year.