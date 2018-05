Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A Bluetooth-controlled dimmable light bulb for $12...pretty good, yeah?



Yeah, it is, but it’s also a freakin’ Bluetooth speaker.

Just hide it inside a lamp, pair your phone, and hit play. I wouldn’t want to build a whole smart lighting system out of these things, since they don’t connect over Wi-Fi (and thus don’t work with Alexa), but it could definitely be useful in a one-off situation. Use promo code 50B00PNU at checkout to save 50%.