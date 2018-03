Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

Little known fact: Entering your Netflix password on a TV with a game controller is technically considered torture under the Geneva Convention.

If you’re still subjecting yourself to this misery, do yourself a favor and pick up this $10 wireless keyboard/trackpad remote (with promo code BQZZXVBB). It’s kind of ugly looking, but it’ll get the job done on your PS4, Xbox One, smart TV, or home theater PC.