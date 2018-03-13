Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and this is one of the smallest and cheapest options we’ve ever seen at just $10 with code 6JVBO2HN. 120W is enough for basically any laptop charger, or even a small TV, but don’t plug in, like, a toaster oven.
This $10 Power Inverter Belongs In Every Glove Box
Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and this is one of the smallest and cheapest options we’ve ever seen at just $10 with code 6JVBO2HN. 120W is enough for basically any laptop charger, or even a small TV, but don’t plug in, like, a toaster oven.